Watch

Their new album's coming later this month.
Published: 1:55 pm, January 04, 2021
You Me At Six have shared their new single, 'Adrenaline'.

It's a cut from the band's imminent new album 'SUCKAPUNCH', out 15th January, which will see them on tour throughout May, then performing a number of album launch shows in July.

Josh Franceschi says of the track: “'Adrenaline' is about understanding and accepting the capacity we all have as humans to have split personalities. Coming to terms with the idea of codependency.”

Give it a listen below, and find out more about the band's new record in the February 2021 issue of Upset - coming very soon indeed.

