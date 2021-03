On tour

Tickets for the original run are still valid.

Published: 2:30 pm, March 19, 2021

You Me At Six have rescheduled their UK tour.

The dates are in support of their latest album 'SUCKAPUNCH', with six shows including a big 'un at Singleton Park in Swansea alongside Catfish and the Bottlemen, Feeder and Yonaka.

The details are:



SEPTEMBER

02 Manchester Academy

04 Singleton Park, Swansea (w/ Catfish and the Bottlemen, Feeder, Yonaka)

06 Bristol Academy

08 Villa Marina, Isle Of Man

09 Newcastle University

10 Kentish Town Forum, London