Live

It'll take place in July.
Published: 3:41 pm, December 18, 2020
You Me At Six are going to perform their new album in full at a show next summer.

The gig will take place at Pryzm in Kingston on 7th July, with the band pulling out both upcoming album 'SUCKAPUNCH' - out 15th January - and their 2010 album, 'Hold Me Down'.

The news is hot of the back fo the launch of their new ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ vegan hot sauce, which was made in collaboration with Lou’s Brews, and is available exclusively through pre-orders of the new record.

Bassist Matt Barnes says: “We have always loved our hot sauce, especially when we are on tour. It is an absolute must to spice up the super noodles and microwave meals when travelling on the tour bus. The SUCKAPUNCH sauce is a Habanero based chilli sauce with distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt. It starts with a big punch of spice, before the vinegar and sweetness come through and goes great with anything that needs a little punch of fire!”

Lou’s Brews founder, Lou, adds: “I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the guys when I found out they're all a bunch of spice heads. It's been awesome working alongside the fellas, playing around with recipe ideas, and I'm stoked for the world to try our delicious little baby.”

