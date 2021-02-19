Subscribe to Upset
Watch

You Me At Six have collaborated with a 30-piece orchestra for a new live version of 'Glasgow'

Give it a watch.
Published: 11:32 am, February 19, 2021
You Me At Six have shared a 30-piece orchestral live version of their track 'Glasgow'.

It's a cut from the band's just-released new album 'SUCKAPUNCH', which will see them on tour throughout May, then performing a number of album launch shows in July.

Lead vocalist Josh Franceschi says: “Recording a rendition of Glasgow with an orchestra at the historic Abbey Road Studios was a collective career goal. It was truly special to take a song written in my basement, recording it in Thailand and then performing it live in Abbey Road Studios.”

Check it out below.

