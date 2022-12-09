Listen

Published: 1:38 pm, December 09, 2022

You Me At Six have shared the latest single from their new album 'Truth Decay', 'heartLESS'.

"'heartLESS' was a song we’ve been sitting on for years knowing it would always come out,” the band’s frontman Josh Franceschi said in a statement. “It’s a song about feeling insecure and yet accepting of whatever may come. I wrote this song about someone close to me in the middle ground of a break up and falling in love.”

In addition to the album release, You Me At Six has partnered with Music Declares Emergency to create a limited number of 'Truth Decay' "Decayed Versions" made from recycled plastics and paint.

“We wanted to do something fun for fans but also something that told the story about this record,” Franceschi explained. “So we decided to represent decaying records by spray painting and burning them and generally doing whatever we could without actually breaking them! It felt important to further the message with these and team up with the ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ campaign who do great work to raise awareness of global warming and how the music industry can help steady the decline of the planet.”

"We are delighted to be working with You Me At Six on their new album release," a spokesperson for Music Declares Emergency said. "As a band that has been unafraid to speak out on the climate emergency we are proud to partner with them on the limited edition version of ‘Truth Decay’ and hope their fans will enjoy the album and the message that there is No Music On A Dead Planet.”

You can listen to 'heartLESS' below. 'Truth Decay' - set to arrive on 27th January 2023 - is available for pre-order now.