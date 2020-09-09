Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The band's seventh album is coming.
Published: 2:26 pm, September 09, 2020
You Me At Six have shared a lyric video for new single, 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'.

A teaser from their as-yet-unannounced seventh album, the track has already seen the band release a video that features a cameo from Game of Thrones and The Joker star, Leigh Gill, too - give that one a watch here.

Josh Franceschi explains, “This song is about having control, it being taken away from you and then finally reclaiming it. The video is all about the notion of needing to see clearly to feel alive. The desire of understanding where you started, and where you’re going, so you know when you get there.”

Give it a watch below.

