Published: 7:13 pm, July 01, 2021

You Me At Six have shared a brand new song, 'Read My Mind'.

The track is taken from the forthcoming deluxe edition of the band's seventh studio album 'SUCKAPUNCH', which is set for release this Friday, 2nd July.

Frontman Josh Franceschi explains: "As we haven't been able to tour because of the pandemic, we've been putting all our focus into writing and recording new music. Read My Mind came from one of those studio sessions, and taps into the versatility we explore on 'SUCKAPUNCH' - it seemed like the perfect fit for the extended edition of the album."

You can check out 'Read My Mind' below.