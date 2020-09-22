You Me At Six have announced their new album, 'SUCKAPUNCH'

You Me At Six have announced the release details for their seventh album, and dropped a brand new track.
Titled 'SUCKAPUNCH', it's set to arrive on 15th January, and arrives alongside a latest taster 'Beautiful Way'. There's also set to be a UK headline tour in May 2021 (fingers crossed, etc etc) with tickets on sale from next Friday, 2nd October.
The new offering follows up on the previously revealed 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE', both appearing on the new record.
Lead vocalist Josh Franceschi says: "We have been in the pursuit of happiness for quite some time, both collectively and individually, only to discover that happiness is more than just a state of mind. We had to face our pain head on and carve it into something positive. Our seventh studio album is the result of us finding peace and acceptance of what’s been and gone."
The live dates read:
May
19 Glasgow, Barrowland
20 Bristol, Academy
21 Manchester, Academy
23 Newcastle, Academy
24 Birmingham, Institute
25 London, Kentish Town Forum
Meanwhile the tracklisting for 'SUCKAPUNCH' reads:
1. Nice To Me
2. MAKEMEFEEALIVE
3. Beautiful Way
4. WYDRN
5. Suckapunch
6. Kill The Mood
7. Glasgow
8. Adrenaline
9. Voicenotes
10. Finish What I Started
11. What's It Like