Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

You Me At Six have announced their new album, 'SUCKAPUNCH'

There's a new track, 'Beautiful Way', too. Watch the video now.
Published: 10:52 am, September 22, 2020 Photos: Daniel Harris.
You Me At Six have announced their new album, 'SUCKAPUNCH'

You Me At Six have announced the release details for their seventh album, and dropped a brand new track.

Titled 'SUCKAPUNCH', it's set to arrive on 15th January, and arrives alongside a latest taster 'Beautiful Way'. There's also set to be a UK headline tour in May 2021 (fingers crossed, etc etc) with tickets on sale from next Friday, 2nd October.

The new offering follows up on the previously revealed 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE', both appearing on the new record.

Lead vocalist Josh Franceschi says: "We have been in the pursuit of happiness for quite some time, both collectively and individually, only to discover that happiness is more than just a state of mind. We had to face our pain head on and carve it into something positive. Our seventh studio album is the result of us finding peace and acceptance of what’s been and gone."

The live dates read:

May
19 Glasgow, Barrowland
20 Bristol, Academy
21 Manchester, Academy
23 Newcastle, Academy
24 Birmingham, Institute
25 London, Kentish Town Forum

Meanwhile the tracklisting for 'SUCKAPUNCH' reads:

1. Nice To Me
2. MAKEMEFEEALIVE
3. Beautiful Way
4. WYDRN
5. Suckapunch
6. Kill The Mood
7. Glasgow
8. Adrenaline
9. Voicenotes
10. Finish What I Started
11. What's It Like

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Joe & The Shitboys have announced their debut album, and pushed their UK tour back a bit
Jamie Lenman's wife Katie takes centre stage in his new 'Like Me Better' video
The Mysterines and The Murder Capital have signed up for Sound City 2021
De'Wayne's world: "I could rock a crowd, and people took to that"
Yungblud has announced his new album, 'Weird!'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing