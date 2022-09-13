You Me At Six and Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds have shared their new track, 'No Future? Yeah Right'

Listen

Published: 10:04 am, September 13, 2022

You Me At Six and Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds have debuted their new collaborative track, 'No Future? Yeah Right'.

Given a first spin on last night's BBC Radio 1 Rock Show (12th September", it follows on from You Me At Six's previous single 'Deep Cuts' - their first new music since last year's album 'Suckapunch'.

Vocalist Josh Franceschi explains: “‘No Future? Yeah Right' is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle. Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others’ insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone’s true colours and them being dark. Getting our long time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound."

You can check out 'No Future? Yeah Right' below.