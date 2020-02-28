Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

You Me At Six are gonna play this year's Isle of Wight Festival

Rock'n'roll.
Published: 5:54 pm, February 28, 2020
You Me At Six are gonna play this year's Isle of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight Festival has signed up a bunch of new additions.

Heading up the latest additions are Black Eyed Peas, along with You Me At Six (pictured), All Saints, Natasha Bedingfield, Seasick Steve, James Vincent McMorrow, Joy Crookes, Maxïmo Park, Razorlight, and Ella Henderson.

There's also Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Asylums, Balcony, Donna Missal, Dylan John Thomas, FooR, Lightning Seeds, LONA, Lyra, Megan McKenna, New Rules, Rebecca Hurn, Roachford, Rothwell, Sam Feldt (LIVE), and The Lathums.

Already on the bill are headliners Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Chemical Brothers and Duran Duran (UK festival exclusive), as well as Happy Mondays, Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Pete Tong (presents Ibiza Classics), Becky Hill, Sam Fender, James Arthur, Supergrass, Dido, Sigma (DJ set), Shed Seven, Example, Maisie Peters, The Manor and JC Stewart.

Isle of Wight Festival will take place from 11th-14th June.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Four Year Strong have shared a new video for 'Get Out Of My Head'
Big Scary Monsters have revealed the full line-up for their upcoming Brighton pop-up
Creeper have unleashed a snazzy new video for 'Cyanide'
Pale Waves have cancelled a few shows following a bus accident
The Amazons are among the first names for this year's Neverworld
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing