You Me At Six are gonna play this year's Isle of Wight Festival

Festivals

Rock'n'roll.

Published: 5:54 pm, February 28, 2020

Isle of Wight Festival has signed up a bunch of new additions.

Heading up the latest additions are Black Eyed Peas, along with You Me At Six (pictured), All Saints, Natasha Bedingfield, Seasick Steve, James Vincent McMorrow, Joy Crookes, Maxïmo Park, Razorlight, and Ella Henderson.

There's also Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Asylums, Balcony, Donna Missal, Dylan John Thomas, FooR, Lightning Seeds, LONA, Lyra, Megan McKenna, New Rules, Rebecca Hurn, Roachford, Rothwell, Sam Feldt (LIVE), and The Lathums.

Already on the bill are headliners Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Chemical Brothers and Duran Duran (UK festival exclusive), as well as Happy Mondays, Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Pete Tong (presents Ibiza Classics), Becky Hill, Sam Fender, James Arthur, Supergrass, Dido, Sigma (DJ set), Shed Seven, Example, Maisie Peters, The Manor and JC Stewart.

Isle of Wight Festival will take place from 11th-14th June.