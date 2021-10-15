On tour

Published: 11:49 am, October 18, 2021

Yonaka have a UK and Ireland tour planned for early next year.

The quartet will play shows in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Dublin, and London, where they'll finish up with a show at O2 Forum Kentish Town on 12th February.

It all follows up on July's 'Seize The Power' mixtape. You can check out the full list of dates below.

JANUARY 2022

27 Manchester O2 Ritz

28 Leeds Stylus

29 Birmingham O2 Institute

31 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

FEBRUARY

1 Cardiff Tramshed

5 Dublin Academy

6 Brighton Chalk

12 London O2 Forum Kentish Town