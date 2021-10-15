Yonaka have a UK and Ireland tour planned for early next year.
The quartet will play shows in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Dublin, and London, where they'll finish up with a show at O2 Forum Kentish Town on 12th February.
It all follows up on July's 'Seize The Power' mixtape. You can check out the full list of dates below.
JANUARY 2022
27 Manchester O2 Ritz
28 Leeds Stylus
29 Birmingham O2 Institute
31 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
FEBRUARY
1 Cardiff Tramshed
5 Dublin Academy
6 Brighton Chalk
12 London O2 Forum Kentish Town