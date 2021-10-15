Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Yonaka have a UK and Ireland tour planned for early next year

The quartet will play shows in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Dublin, and London.
Published: 11:49 am, October 18, 2021
Yonaka have a UK and Ireland tour planned for early next year

Yonaka have a UK and Ireland tour planned for early next year.

The quartet will play shows in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Dublin, and London, where they'll finish up with a show at O2 Forum Kentish Town on 12th February.

It all follows up on July's 'Seize The Power' mixtape. You can check out the full list of dates below.

JANUARY 2022

27 Manchester O2 Ritz

28 Leeds Stylus

29 Birmingham O2 Institute

31 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

FEBRUARY

1 Cardiff Tramshed

5 Dublin Academy

6 Brighton Chalk

12 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Modern Error have announced their debut album, 'Victim Of A Modern Age'
Trivium: "This album is a sum of everything we've learned over the years"
Architects are releasing their 2020 Royal Albert Hall live stream on vinyl and video-on-demand
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Wage War!
The Horrors have announced a new EP with title-track, 'Against The Blade'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing