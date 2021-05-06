Subscribe to Upset
Yonaka have released a new single, 'Call Me A Saint'

"You constantly feel like you are on the run from something big and scary when you’re battling with mental health."
Published: 11:53 am, May 06, 2021
Yonaka have released a new single.

The follow-up to their recent drops ‘Seize The Power’ and ‘Ordinary’, ‘Call Me A Saint’ is the Brighton group’s third single since the release of their debut album ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’, and following Bring Me The Horizon collaboration.

Theresa Jarvis says of the track, which deals with mental health: “I wanted to remove myself from the anxiety as if I was its keeper and it was a guest, and I was a saint to this thing to let it keep its place in my mind. You constantly feel like you are on the run from something big and scary when you’re battling with mental health. It’s a long hard journey that you can never fully free yourself from, so you learn how to live with it.

“Dealing with this every day is big fucking deal, and I want to praise anyone for making it to the next day and fighting through it. We are slaves to our brains and the strength it takes to keep it together and keep moving is another level.”

Give it a listen below.

