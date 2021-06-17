Subscribe to Upset
"'Seize The Power' is a collection of songs to empower you."
Published: 11:24 am, June 17, 2021
Yonaka have unveiled their 'Seize The Power' mixtape, plus new single 'Raise Your Glass'

Yonaka have announced their new 'Seize The Power' mixtape.

Due on 15th July, the release follows recent singles 'Call Me A Saint', 'Ordinary' and 'Seize The Power', plus new one 'Raise Your Glass'.

Theresa explains: "Seize The Power is a collection of songs to empower you. We all possess the power within but through life we are always put down by others, told to be quiet and not express ourselves; this makes us less confident and we lose ourselves. I wanted to take back control and yes, I’m not in control all the time but when I’m there I’m untouchable. This is a wake up call. Anyone can be anything they put their mind to. Be who you want! Everything up until now has lead to this moment so take the moment and make it yours and enjoy it."

Check out 'Raise Your Glass' below, and catch the band live at Download Pilot.

