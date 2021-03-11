Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Yonaka have shared a new single, check out ‘Ordinary’

It follows on from their recent drop 'Seize The Power'.
Published: 5:35 pm, March 11, 2021
Yonaka have shared a new single, check out ‘Ordinary’

Yonaka have released their new single, ‘Ordinary’.

Produced by the band themselves, it’s the Brighton group’s second single since the release of their debut album ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’, and following Bring Me The Horizon collaboration, after ‘Seize The Power’ from earlier this year.

Theresa Jarvis says: “When you listen to this song I want you to be completely honest with yourself and ask if this is where you are meant to be; are you being yourself or are you scared? Are you living for someone else and forgetting yourself? Are you watching life go by like watching the t.v screen? Do you want to wake up old and wonder what you did with your life? This is your time to jump. Don’t let life pass you by. Make mistakes, cry, laugh, love. Do it for you. Shine in yourself and be happy to be anything but ordinary.”

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Our Hollow, Our Home are teasing their new album with a video for 'Overcast'
Mike Shinoda has released a video for his Iann Dior and UPSAHL collab, 'Happy Endings'
cleopatrick have dropped 'The Drake', a song about "assholes from our hometown"
Fresh have dropped a visceral new track, 'Girl Clout'
Against The Current are back with a brand new single, 'weapon'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing