It marks their first new release since their debut album.

Published: 12:57 pm, January 27, 2021 Photos: Jade Jackman.

Yonaka are back with their new single, 'Seize The Power'.

Produced by the band themselves, it's the Brighton group's first single since the release of their debut album 'Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow', and following Bring Me The Horizon collaboration.

"We are so excited for the world to hear Seize The Power," they explain. "It’s been so long since we released new music and the time has finally come; this is a new chapter for us. We want you to get lost in a feeling of strength and empowerment when listening to this song.”

Give it a listen below; a video will arrive this evening (Wednesday, 27th January) at 8pm, after a live Q&A with the band at 7.30pm.