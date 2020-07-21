Listen

Their debut record's nearly here.

Published: 12:04 pm, July 21, 2020

Year of the Knife have shared 'Premonitions Of You' from their upcoming album.

It's taken from the Delaware-based band's debut full-length 'Internal Incarceration', due out 7th August via Pure Noise Records.

Vocalist Tyler Mullen shares: “’Premonitions of You’ was written about watching someone’s self-destruction over the years leave them with no support system. No family, no friends. No real love or hope.

"It's about a person relying on external things to help them, but they don’t see that internally it’s those same things leading them to their own demise.”

Check it out below.