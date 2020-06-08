Year Of The Knife have announced their upcoming debut full-length.
'Internal Incarceration' will be released on 7th August via Pure Noise Records, preceded by the Delaware-based band's new single 'Virtual Narcotic'.
The blurb explains: "Recorded by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Nails), the album sounds as raw and visceral as the subjects of its songs, which often find vocalist Tyler Mullen working through the challenges of loss, grief, and addiction with compassion to match the furor of the music."
The tracklisting reads:
1. This Time
2. Virtual Narcotic
3. Stay Away
4. Manipulation Artist
5. Final Tears
6. Internal Incarceration
7. Premonitions of You
8. Though The Eyes
9. Sick Statistic
10. Eviction
11. Nothing To Nobody
12. Get It Out
13. DDM