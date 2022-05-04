Yeah Yeah Yeahs have signed to Secretly Canadian, with new music coming later this year

News

They'll play some UK shows over the summer.

Published: 11:31 am, May 04, 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have signed to Secretly Canadian.

The band – who dropped their album ‘Mosquito’ on 2013, and have new music promised for later this year – will play their first UK headline shows in nine years next month, with further dates in New York and Los Angeles this October.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!“ says Karen O.

JUNE

05 O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

07 O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

08 O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

11 Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES



JULY

20 Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

24 Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

29 Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC



OCTOBER

01 Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Support: Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

06 Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Support: Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas]

Check out a teaser video below.