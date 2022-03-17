Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... PUP, Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift and more
Order a copy
April 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Yawners has debuted a new single, 'Rivers Cuomo'

The song is taken from a new album, ‘Duplo’, which is set to arrive on 6th May.
Published: 3:42 pm, March 17, 2022
Yawners has debuted a new single, 'Rivers Cuomo'

Freshly signed to Big Scary Monsters, Spanish singer-songwriter Yawners – aka Elena Nieto – has shared a Really Very Good new single, ‘Rivers Cuomo’.

“I usually write very literal songs, I don’t usually use metaphors or anything like that, and this is the perfect example” says Elena, talking about the track. “The song is about writer’s block; it’s about trying to write a song and not coming up with anything good.”

“I really like Weezer and Rivers Cuomo has always made me curious. When I was in the process of composing the album, I read an interview in a Chilean newspaper in which he revealed a trick he has developed to write songs. He has an Excel file in which he writes phrases, chord progressions, and more, and creates songs with a formula that puts together the bits and pieces that match. I thought this was really cool and I wrote the chorus of my song about this. On a melodic level I am very proud of the guitar solo in this song. Guitar solos are something that seem not to be trendy anymore, but the reality is that when a well-done solo appears in a song it’s very hard not to enjoy it.”

The song is taken from a new album, ‘Duplo’, which is set to arrive on 6th May.

You can check out ‘Rivers Cuomo’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lights is teasing her new album with Josh Dun team-up, 'In My Head'
Muse have dropped their new single, 'Compliance'
HEALTH have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album - EKKSTACY collab, 'STILL BREATHING'
Weezer have dropped the first track from their four-part release EP series, ‘A Little Bit of Love’
Brighton’s Washed Out Festival reveals Witch Fever, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more for 2022
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing