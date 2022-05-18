Watch

They've also announced a new London headliner.

Published: 2:36 pm, May 18, 2022

Yard Act have dropped a video for '100% Endurance', starring actor David Thewlis.

It's a track off their debut album 'The Overload', and it arrives with news of their biggest London headline show to date - they'll play London's Kentish Town Forum on 1st December.

Frontman James Smith says of the track: "It was great shooting this video. I barely had to do anything, and I didn't have fake facial hair glued to me head for once. I still can't believe David got involved. I was such a fan of his work from Naked through to Fargo, and when I told James Slater he was interested in working with us he was so buzzing. A brilliant actor, and an absolute joy to watch work. Equally so, he is a thoroughly decent, down to earth person who is funny as fuck, and that goes a fair way I reckon."

He continues: "This video also stands as testament, once more, to James Slater and his vision for bringing our songs to life every time. I always knew we would revisit The Overload world one last time to bring the whole concept of the album full circle and I knew the final video would be for ‘100% Endurance’, but once the album came out and touring kicked in, I never knew when we would find the time. Finally we did, and getting all the cast of characters back together felt lovely too. We've met so many ace people making these videos and the more you meet them, the easier it is. Bless everyone who was on board throughout. If no one figures it out in the next 5 years, I'll do a thorough breakdown of all the videos with every reference, easter egg and narrative hint we stuck in there."

