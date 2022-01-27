Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Yard Act and The Amazons are among 100 new names for The Great Escape

Softcult and Sprints are also new to the bill.
Published: 3:00 pm, January 27, 2022
Yard Act and The Amazons are among 100 new names for The Great Escape

100 more acts have joined The Great Escape.

The new names include Yard Act and The Amazons, along with Bad Waitress, Banks Arcade, Crawlers, Dead Pony, Enola Gay, Gen & The Degenerates, Joe & The Shitboys, L’objectif, Memes, Panic Shack, Porchlight, Poutyface, Rolla, Softcult, Sprints, The Byker Grove Fan Club, The Vanns and loads more.

The Great Escape has also announced some shows in Glasgow (6th-7th May) and Dublin (9th-10th May), showcasing acts from this year’s line-up, including Abi Coulibaly, Conor Albert, Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart, English Teacher, Frankie Beetlestone, Honeyglaze, Priya Ragu, Sycco, and Wallice.

The Brighton festival will take place across multiple venues from 11th-14th May. Visit greatescapefestival.com for more information.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Circa Survive have a new EP coming out next week
Turnstile have rescheduled a bunch of their European shows
NOBRO are teasing an upcoming EP with new single 'Bye Bye Baby'
Måneskin have postponed their European tour
Architects have announced a new live album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing