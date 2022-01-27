Yard Act and The Amazons are among 100 new names for The Great Escape

Festivals

Softcult and Sprints are also new to the bill.

Published: 3:00 pm, January 27, 2022

100 more acts have joined The Great Escape.

The new names include Yard Act and The Amazons, along with Bad Waitress, Banks Arcade, Crawlers, Dead Pony, Enola Gay, Gen & The Degenerates, Joe & The Shitboys, L’objectif, Memes, Panic Shack, Porchlight, Poutyface, Rolla, Softcult, Sprints, The Byker Grove Fan Club, The Vanns and loads more.

The Great Escape has also announced some shows in Glasgow (6th-7th May) and Dublin (9th-10th May), showcasing acts from this year’s line-up, including Abi Coulibaly, Conor Albert, Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart, English Teacher, Frankie Beetlestone, Honeyglaze, Priya Ragu, Sycco, and Wallice.

The Brighton festival will take place across multiple venues from 11th-14th May. Visit greatescapefestival.com for more information.