Published: 2:10 pm, April 23, 2020

Y Not is cancelled for this year due to COVID-19.

The event was set to take place this July at Pikehall, Derbyshire, with Bombay Bicycle Club, Sundara Karma, The Amazons, Dream Wife, Royal Blood, Pale Waves and more on the bill.

"With everything going on in the world right now, we know this is the right thing to do," organisers explain in a statement, adding: "Y not is a labour of love and being unable to share it with you this year is heartbreaking."

The next event will take place on 29th July - 2nd August 2021.