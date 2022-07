On the road

The band's new album is out next week.

Published: 10:17 am, July 05, 2022

Working Men’s Club have announced a new UK tour.

The run is in support of their upcoming new album ‘FEAR FEAR’, which is set for release on 15th July via Heavenly Recordings.



The dates read:

NOVEMBER

18 QMU, Glasgow

19 Boilershop, Newcastle

20 The Mill, Birmingham

22 Chalk, Brighton

23 SWX, Bristol

25 Academy, Dublin

26 Academy, Manchester

27 Junction, Cambridge

29 Forum Kentish Town, London