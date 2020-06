News

It'll take place on 3rd July.

Published: 10:24 am, June 23, 2020

Working Men’s Club have announced details of a new live-stream show.

They'll perform live from YES in Manchester - where they performed a sold-out residency last year - on Friday 3rd July, with tickets on sale from this Wednesday, 24th June here.

Speaking about the show, Syd from the band says: “We’ve been missing playing live a lot and even though we can’t recreate the full atmosphere of a proper gig, it’s one step closer for everyone.”



Watch a trailer for the show below.