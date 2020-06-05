Listen

"We wanted to give something to the people who pre-ordered the album."

Published: 8:19 pm, June 05, 2020

Working Men's Club are celebrating their original album release day with a new 21-minute ‘MEGAMIX’.

Their debut was originally scheduled for today (5th June), but it'll now arrive later this year. Instead, they've teamed up with producer Ross Orton for a condensed electronic reworking.

Syd Minsky-Sargeant explains: “Our album would have been released today but we had to push the release back due to Covid. It doesn’t feel like a particularly apt time to be self-promoting anything at all however we wanted to give something to the people who pre-ordered the album on what would of the original release date. Initially it seemed a bit of a crazy idea to go and remix an album we've just made that isn't even out yet. But once we got into it we were like, ‘let's fucking go for it’.”

“It takes a number of parts of the album but different versions [and edits] of the songs,” he continues. “I’ve played new parts on more or less everything. Some tracks I've taken out the guitar parts and re-done them with synths or replaced bass lines with synths.”

“It's free-flowing and electronic, rather than sounding like a band. It gives an insight into what the record is like, as well as the future of the band, but it’s also something totally exclusive. It's very much its own thing.”

The 'MEGAMIX' is available to stream for one week only, available here.