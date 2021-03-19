Wolf Alice have booked in a UK headline tour for January 2022

On tour

The stint includes a night at London's Eventim Apollo.

Published: 12:07 pm, March 19, 2021 Photos: Jordan Hemingway.

Wolf Alice have announced a new headline tour.

The 2022 run is in support of their new full-length ‘Blue Weekend’ – the follow-up to their 2018 Mercury Prize-winning album ‘Visions Of A Life’ – set for release on 11th June via Dirty Hit.

The details are:

JANUARY

07 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

09 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

10 UEA, Norwich, UK

12 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

14 O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK

15 O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK

18 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

22 O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

23 De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK

25 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE

27 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

28 Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

30 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 26th March.