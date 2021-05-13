Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Wolf Alice have released new single 'No Hard Feelings', and pulled their album forward a bit

The band's album is coming in June.
Published: 12:14 pm, May 13, 2021
Wolf Alice have released new single 'No Hard Feelings', and pulled their album forward a bit

Wolf Alice have shared their new single 'No Hard Feelings'.

It's a cut from the band's new full-length ‘Blue Weekend’ – the follow-up to their 2018 Mercury Prize-winning album ‘Visions Of A Life’ – which was originally set for release on 11th June via Dirty Hit, but will now arrive a week earlier (4th June).

They've also a lengthy UK and Ireland tour coming up, which will see them visit:

JANUARY
07 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
08 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK 
09 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
10 UEA, Norwich, UK
12 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
13 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK 
14 O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK
15 Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK
18 Eventim Apollo, London, UK
19 Eventim Apollo, London, UK 
22 O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK
23 De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK
25 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE
27 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
28 Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
30 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

In the meantime, check out 'No Hard Feelings' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
cleopatrick have released a new single-shot video for 'Family Van'
nothing,nowhere. has put together a stripped-back, one-take version of 'Fake Friend'
DZ Deathrays have debuted a brand new single, 'Make Yourself Mad'
renforshort has shared her new video for 'fall apart', a collab with glaive
Waterparks have dropped a video for their dark new single, 'Just Kidding'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing