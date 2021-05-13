Wolf Alice have released new single 'No Hard Feelings', and pulled their album forward a bit

Watch

The band's album is coming in June.

Published: 12:14 pm, May 13, 2021

Wolf Alice have shared their new single 'No Hard Feelings'.

It's a cut from the band's new full-length ‘Blue Weekend’ – the follow-up to their 2018 Mercury Prize-winning album ‘Visions Of A Life’ – which was originally set for release on 11th June via Dirty Hit, but will now arrive a week earlier (4th June).



They've also a lengthy UK and Ireland tour coming up, which will see them visit:



JANUARY

07 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

08 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

09 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

10 UEA, Norwich, UK

12 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

13 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

14 O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK

15 Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

18 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

19 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

22 O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

23 De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK

25 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE

27 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

28 Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

30 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

In the meantime, check out 'No Hard Feelings' below.