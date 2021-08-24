Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Wolf Alice have announced a new run of tour dates for next month

They're in support of the Revive Live campaign.
Published: 9:56 am, August 24, 2021
Wolf Alice have announced a new run of tour dates for next month

Wolf Alice are heading out on a short UK run next month, in support of the Revive Live campaign.

Designed to get audiences back into grassroots music venues, the initiative has already signed up the likes of The Vaccines and Sam Fender. Wolf Alice's run will take in four shows in late September, stopping off in Stoke, Frome, Swansea and Southampton.

“As part of the Revive Live campaign we’ve teamed up with the legends at the Music Venue Trust to put on these small intimate shows,” the band announced. “Playing these kinds of shows, at these independent venues feels intrinsic to what makes Wolf Alice who we are and it’s been weird not being able to do this kind of thing for the past few years.

“Safe to say we are excited. Thank you to MVT for working tirelessly, against all odds to keep this precious part of culture going. Watching and playing live music, loud and sweaty is an unparalleled experience. See you there x.”

The dates read:

September
25 Stoke, Sugarmill
26 Frome, Cheese And Grain
27 Swansea, Sin City
29 Southampton, Joiners

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out phem's new single, 'flowers'
Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia, Chase Atlantic and more have cancelled their appearances at ALT+LDN
Strange Bones: "I've always been chasing the magic dragon"
Boston Manor are back with their new single, 'Carbon Mono'
Spiritbox explore toxic co-dependency with their new single, 'Hurt You'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing