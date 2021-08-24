Wolf Alice have announced a new run of tour dates for next month

On tour

They're in support of the Revive Live campaign.

Wolf Alice are heading out on a short UK run next month, in support of the Revive Live campaign.

Designed to get audiences back into grassroots music venues, the initiative has already signed up the likes of The Vaccines and Sam Fender. Wolf Alice's run will take in four shows in late September, stopping off in Stoke, Frome, Swansea and Southampton.

“As part of the Revive Live campaign we’ve teamed up with the legends at the Music Venue Trust to put on these small intimate shows,” the band announced. “Playing these kinds of shows, at these independent venues feels intrinsic to what makes Wolf Alice who we are and it’s been weird not being able to do this kind of thing for the past few years.

“Safe to say we are excited. Thank you to MVT for working tirelessly, against all odds to keep this precious part of culture going. Watching and playing live music, loud and sweaty is an unparalleled experience. See you there x.”

The dates read:

September

25 Stoke, Sugarmill

26 Frome, Cheese And Grain

27 Swansea, Sin City

29 Southampton, Joiners