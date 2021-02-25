Wolf Alice have debuted the first song from their upcoming third album, due in June

Wolf Alice have debuted the first song from their upcoming third album.
Comeback track ‘The Last Man On Earth’ is a teaser from ‘Blue Weekend’ - the follow-up to debut 'My Love Is Cool' and follow-up 'Visions of a Life' - due 11th June.
Speaking about the song, singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell explains: “It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”
The record's full tracklisting reads:
1. The Beach
2. Delicious Things
3. Lipstick On The Glass
4. Smile
5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)
6. How Can I Make It OK?
7. Play The Greatest Hits
8. Feeling Myself
9. The Last Man On Earth
10. No Hard Feelings
11. The Beach II