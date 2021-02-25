Wolf Alice have debuted the first song from their upcoming third album, due in June

Subscribe to Upset
Check out 'The Last Man On Earth' now.
Published: 12:12 pm, February 25, 2021
Wolf Alice have debuted the first song from their upcoming third album.

Comeback track ‘The Last Man On Earth’ is a teaser from ‘Blue Weekend’ - the follow-up to debut 'My Love Is Cool' and follow-up 'Visions of a Life' - due 11th June.

Speaking about the song, singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell explains: “It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

The record's full tracklisting reads:

1. The Beach
2. Delicious Things
3. Lipstick On The Glass
4. Smile
5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)
6. How Can I Make It OK?
7. Play The Greatest Hits
8. Feeling Myself
9. The Last Man On Earth
10. No Hard Feelings
11. The Beach II

