Wolf Alice have debuted the first song from their upcoming third album, due in June

Published: 12:12 pm, February 25, 2021

Wolf Alice have debuted the first song from their upcoming third album.

Comeback track ‘The Last Man On Earth’ is a teaser from ‘Blue Weekend’ - the follow-up to debut 'My Love Is Cool' and follow-up 'Visions of a Life' - due 11th June.

Speaking about the song, singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell explains: “It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II