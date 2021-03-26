Subscribe to Upset
Wolf Alice have added some new dates to their upcoming UK tour

The extra nights are in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Published: 3:20 pm, March 26, 2021 Photos: Jordan Hemingway.
Wolf Alice have added a trio of new shows to their January 2022 UK tour.

The stint is in support of their new full-length ‘Blue Weekend’ – the follow-up to their 2018 Mercury Prize-winning album ‘Visions Of A Life’ – set for release on 11th June via Dirty Hit.

The details are:

JANUARY
07 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
08 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (NEW)
09 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
10 UEA, Norwich, UK
12 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
13 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK (NEW)
14 O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK
15 Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK (VENUE UPGRADE)
18 Eventim Apollo, London, UK
19 Eventim Apollo, London, UK (NEW)
22 O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK
23 De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK
25 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE
27 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
28 Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
30 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Tickets are on sale now.

