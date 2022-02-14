Witch Fever have announced a London headline show for next month

On tour

They'll play Colours on 24th March.

Witch Fever have announced a new headline show for next month.

The Manchester quartet - who recently released their debut EP 'Reincarnate' - will play London's Colours on 24th March 2022. The band are promising some 'very special guests' for the night, to be announced soon.

On the performance, drummer Annabelle says, “We are so EXCITED to announce our first London headline in a fucken while. We’ve curated a sick line up which we will tell you about soon. We’re buzzing to finally be playing with these bands! Expect a hot n heavy show brought to you by some of the most powerful musicians in the game.”

Tickets are on sale now.