Witch Fever are on the charge with new single 'In Birth'

It's taken from next month's EP, 'Reincarnate'.

Published: 9:44 am, September 08, 2021

Manchester's Witch Fever have debuted another preview of their debut EP, 'Reincarnate'.

Titled 'In Birth', the new track joins previous singles 'In The Resurrect' and title track 'Reincarnate' in previewing the collection, which is set to arrive digitally on 29th October. A physical 12" version will follow on 3rd December, via Sony's Music For Nations.

“‘In Birth' has been kicking around for a little while now, so it’s nice to finally exorcise it into the world.”, explains vocalist Amy Walpole. “Whilst the theme of a lot of our songs is reclamation, empowerment and catharsis, it’s definitely far more vulnerable. It felt right to juxtapose this with big chuggy riffs and noisy, cymbal heavy drums. The power that Alisha, Alex and Annabelle create on this track accompanies the anger in my lyrics perfectly.”

“This is the first time we’ll be releasing something longer than a single so it’s very exciting for us," she continues, speaking about the forthcoming 'Reincarnate'. "The EP doesn’t really have a singular meaning behind it, it’s a mix of what our favourite songs to date were! Some of them we wrote and finished during the lockdown and some are a few years old. The overall lyrical content is a cross between biblical and horror imagery as a way to explore empowerment, catharsis and anger. It’s about owning my sexuality, my body and channelling my anger through music. With every piece of music we write we want to break the boundaries of a typical ‘Witch Fever’ song and push ourselves as musicians to keep evolving and getting out of our comfort zones! The more brutal the better!”

You can check out the video for 'In Birth' below. Witch Fever will be performing live at London's Rough Trade East on 4th December.