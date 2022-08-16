Subscribe to Upset
Witch Fever have shared a huge new single, 'I Saw You Dancing'

It's taken from the Manchester quartet's debut album 'Congregation', set to arrive this October.
Published: 9:40 am, August 16, 2022Words: Stephen Ackroyd. Photos: Derek Bremner.
Witch Fever have shared their new single, 'I Saw You Dancing'.

The growling, rattling new track is about singer Amy Walpole's experiences in the Charismatic church she grew up in, and the gaze of men as a teenage girl.

“This is a song on the album that we’re really excited about as really it’s the first time we’ve written and allowed a song to have space and time to breathe," she explains. "We’ve been so used to writing quick thrashy tunes it was fun to experiment and write slower ones for the album. We really love the drone of the guitar, the rattle of the bass and the reverb on the snare drum, as well as the vocals being a little more relaxed and expressive”.

'I Saw You Dancing' is taken from the Manchester quartet's debut album 'Congregation', which is set for release on 21st October via Music For Nations. It comes alongside a video directed by Sam O'Leary, filmed in a found-footage, horror style.

Speaking about the clip, Amy reveals: “Horror has always been a genre that we’ve drawn inspiration from for lyrics and artwork because it’s such a potent and multi-layered genre. Horror has such a potential for holding a mirror up to society to reveal the oppression it continues to uphold. Typical elements of horror include violence, suspense, fear and the abject which are powerful fictional tools to expose the dark underbelly of society. Horror isn’t known for being the most progressive or inclusive genre, often centring straight white men, and portraying women and people of colour as either helpless victims, monstrous villains, or a side story to push the male characters plot line forward. Furthermore horror has also historically ignored the existence of marginalised genders and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

You can check out 'I Saw You Dancing' below.

