Witch Fever have announced their debut album, 'Congregation'

Witch Fever have announced their debut album.
Titled 'Congregation', the Manchester four-piece's first full length will arrive on 21st October via Music For Nations.
Produced by Pigs x 7's Sam Grant, the news comes alongside the record's title track.
Speaking about the song, vocalist Amy Walpole explains: “This is Alisha’s personal fave! It marks a new step in our development as songwriters as it’s something different from what we’ve done before. We allowed ourselves to experiment with space and dynamics and we love it!”
It comes alongside a video, which you can check out below.
The album 'Congregation' draws on Walpole's experience growing up in a Charismatic Church – a form of Christianity that emphasises the work of the Holy Spirit, spiritual gifts, and modern-day miracles.
“As our first album we’re really excited to just get it out there," she explains. "We feel that it’s a step above what we’ve done before as we had a chance to experiment with sound and structure. It was our first opportunity to explore writing a body of work which was challenging but has been so rewarding!”
“It pushed our creative process because we also had to think about the songs sitting side by side on an album! We tried to break out of what makes a typical ‘Witch Fever’ song whilst still being true to what makes our sound what it is.”
The tracklisting for 'Congregation' reads:
01. Blessed Be Thy
02. Beauty and Grace
03. At The Core
04. Congregation
05. Deadlights
06. Market
07. I Saw You Dancing
08. Snare
09. Bloom
10. Sour
11. Bloodlust
12. Slow Burn
13. 12