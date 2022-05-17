Witch Fever have announced their debut album, 'Congregation'

Coming soon

Published: 9:48 am, May 17, 2022

Witch Fever have announced their debut album.

Titled 'Congregation', the Manchester four-piece's first full length will arrive on 21st October via Music For Nations.

Produced by Pigs x 7's Sam Grant, the news comes alongside the record's title track.

Speaking about the song, vocalist Amy Walpole explains: “This is Alisha’s personal fave! It marks a new step in our development as songwriters as it’s something different from what we’ve done before. We allowed ourselves to experiment with space and dynamics and we love it!”

It comes alongside a video, which you can check out below.