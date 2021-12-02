Subscribe to Upset
December 2021 / January 2022
The track is taken from their debut EP 'Reincarnate'.
Published: 12:04 pm, December 02, 2021
Witch Fever have shared a new video for their track 'Bully Boy'.

Taken from their debut EP 'Reincarnate', vocalist Amy Walpole explains: “We wrote Bully Boy after we played a gig where the guitarist from one of the support bands shouted at us on stage to take our tops off. For us 'Bully Boy' is our combined rage about these experiences funnelled into one track. The alternative music scene is still very much a ‘boys club’ leaving female and non-binary people vulnerable to misogynistic and sexist behaviour, and we are always challenging this. Bully Boy is cathartic, and empowering in its anger.”

“The video is different to anything we’ve done before! The lyrics are quite brutal so we thought it’d be fun to turn it on it’s head and create something that on the surface is colourful and fun but has a dark undercurrent. Sam O’Leary, the director and editor, did a sweet job and never fails to capture exactly what the song needs! Sam and Roma Allenby created the concept together and hit the nail on the head!”

You can check out the video for 'Bully Boy' below.

