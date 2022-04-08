Witch Fever have debuted a new track, 'Blessed Be Thy'

Watch

“It just goes heavy."

Published: 10:31 am, April 14, 2022

Witch Fever have dropped a brand new track, 'Blessed Be Thy'.

Produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle, bassist Alex Thompson explains: “it just goes heavy".

“It was literally the last song we wrote before we went into the studio but came together really quickly. I think it still has an essence of some of our older material, so it’s a good way to bridge the gap.”

It comes alongside a video created alongside Sam O’Leary, Sony’s 4th Floor Creative team, and stylist Matt King (Brooke Candy, Shygirl, Bimini) that echoes back to the music TV channels of the early 00s. You can check that out below.