Watch

Willow has teamed up with Travis Barker for her new single 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l'

She's embracing her pop-punk influences.
Published: 10:45 pm, April 28, 2021 Photos: Dana Trippe.
Willow has teamed up with Travis Barker for her new single 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l'

Willow has teamed up with Travis Barker for her new single 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l'.

The track - out now via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records, via Polydor in the UK - is the first taste of an upcoming full-length, due out this summer, and a confident opening step into a whole new sound.

"I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine)," she says. "It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre."

Check it out below, and keep an eye out for more coming very soon indeed.

