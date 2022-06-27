Subscribe to Upset
Listen

The track arrives ahead of her sets at Reading & Leeds this summer.
Published: 10:50 am, June 27, 2022
Willow has shared her new single, '<maybe> it's my fault'.

The track follows on from the release of her debut album 'lately I feel EVERYTHING', and arrives ahead of a UK trip that'll see her perform at Reading & Leeds in August.

She says of the track: "It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose. ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’ explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process ALL of our feelings without shame."

Check it out below.

