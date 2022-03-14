Willow, Poppy and Frank Carter are among a load of new additions for this year's Reading & Leeds

Festivals

Reading & Leeds takes place from 26th-28th August.

Published: 5:40 pm, March 14, 2022

Loads more acts have been announced for this year’s Reading & Leeds.

Over 70 new acts have joined the bill for 2022, on top of the already revealed headliners Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Rage Against The Machine and Halsey.

Willow, Beabadoobee, 100 gecs, Bakar, Black Honey, Danny Brown, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Gus Dapperton, JPEGMAFIA, Kid Kapichi, Pa Salieu, Poppy, Role Model, Static Dress and Witch Fever are amongst the latest batch to be revealed.

They’ll be joined on the line-up by the likes of Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Little Simz, Fontaines DC, Bastille, Run The Jewels, Maneskin, Enter Shikari, Circa Waves, Griff, PinkPantheress, Wallows, The Lathums, Chloe Moriondo, Pale Waves and more.



Reading & Leeds takes place from 26th-28th August.