Willow has announced a London show for later this year

She'll play Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 9th December.

Published: 3:09 pm, October 25, 2021

WILLOW has announced she’ll play a London headline show this December.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 9.30 am this Friday, 29th October – you’ll be able to grab them here.

It’s all in support of WILLOW’s standout album ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, which dropped back in July. You can check out her recent video for ‘G R O W’, featuring Avril Lavigne and blink-182’s Travis Barker – plus a cameo in the clip from KennyHoopla – below.