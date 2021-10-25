Willow has announced a London show for later this year

Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Published: 3:09 pm, October 25, 2021
WILLOW has announced she’ll play a London headline show this December.

The new show takes place at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 9th December.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 9.30 am this Friday, 29th October – you’ll be able to grab them here.

It’s all in support of WILLOW’s standout album ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, which dropped back in July. You can check out her recent video for ‘G R O W’, featuring Avril Lavigne and blink-182’s Travis Barker – plus a cameo in the clip from KennyHoopla – below.

