Published: 2:35 pm, September 12, 2022

WILLOW has shared another taster of her forthcoming album, ‘curious/furious’.

It follows up on previous singles ‘hover like a GODDESS’ and ‘it’s my fault’, as well as last year’s album ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’.



New album 'COPINGMECHANISM' is set for release on 23rd September.

You can check out ‘curious/furious’ below.