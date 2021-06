Listen

Check out her new single 'Lipstick'.

Published: 11:39 am, June 28, 2021

Willow has announced her new album, 'lately I feel EVERYTHING'.

The record will arrive on 16th July via Polydor in the UK, with features from Travis Barker - notably on early single 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' - Avril Lavigne and more.

"I just wanted to let loose with this album," says Willow. "I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time."

She's also shared new single 'Lipstick' - check it out below.