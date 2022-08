Coming soon

The news arrives with teaser single, ‘hover like a GODDESS’.

Published: 11:49 am, August 05, 2022

WILLOW has announced her new album,‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’.

Set for release on 23rd September, she’s previewing it with a new track, ‘hover like a GODDESS’.

“Every woman deserves to be worshipped,” says WILLOW of the new track. “This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”

It follows up on previous single ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’, and last year’s album ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’.

Check out ‘hover like a GODDESS’ below, and catch WILLOW later this month at Reading & Leeds.