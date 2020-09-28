Subscribe to Upset
Will Gould from Creeper has launched a new band, Salem

Check out their first single, 'Destroy Me'.
Published: 11:14 am, September 28, 2020
Creeper's Will Gould has launched a new band, Salem.

The project - with Matt Reynolds (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings) - is gearing up to release a new self-titled debut EP, due 23rd October via Roadrunner. They've also shared their first single, 'Destroy Me'.

“‘Destroy Me’ is a really good introduction that summarises the band, it had the right kind of energy from the offset,” says Will. “This band feels like a love letter to a lot of our early influences. It’s a return to our roots in a lot of ways.”

“It was a labour of love for us,” he adds of the EP. “We’re releasing when a lot of kids are stuck inside, or if they’re not, their life isn’t quite the same. It’s a way to soundtrack this very difficult time. The power of punk rock is that it helps you forget about the monotony of every day. And life has never been as monotonous as it is now.”

Check out the duo's new video below.

