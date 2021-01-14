Watch

Their album's only a month away now.

Published: 4:39 pm, January 14, 2021

Wild Pink are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Oversharers Anonymous'.

It's a cut from 'A Billion Little Lights'. The follow-up to 2018's 'Yolk In The Fur', the full-length is the band's first with Toronto-based label Royal Mountain Records, and is due on 19th February.

Frontman John Ross says: "This is one of the first songs I wrote for 'A Billion Little Lights' and was inspired, among many things, by Ken Burns’ “The West” and the book “The Earth Is Weeping” by Peter Cozzens. Also inspired by a drive on the Taconic Parkway.

"Recording everyone’s parts on the outro was one of my favorite parts of making this album. Libby Weitnauer and Sarah Williams Larsen’s violin playing was incredible. This song, in part, is loosely about the confusing nature of social media and also about how close the distant past actually is to us.

"I knew early on when making this album that I wanted to have more places for instrumental parts and nearly half this song is instrumental."



Check it out below.