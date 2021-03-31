Subscribe to Upset
Wide Awake has announced some more bands for its debut event

The line-up now includes Shame, The Murder Capital and more.
Published: 2:32 pm, March 31, 2021
Wide Awake has announced some more bands for its first edition.

The 2020 inaugural event was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions, so it's instead going to kick off on 3rd September 2021 at London’s Brockwell Park.

New to the line-up are IDLES, Goat Girl, Los Bitchos, Black Country New Road, Shame, The Murder Capital, Crows, PVA, Kokoroko and more.

They join black midi, Daniel Avery, Tinariwen, Dream Wife, Boy Harsher, Dr. Rubinstein, A Certain Ratio, Crack Cloud, Erol Alkan, Lena Willikens, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Scalping, Songhoy Blues and Tropical Fuck Storm.

A new one day event, Wide Awake is the brainchild of some of the original founders of Field Day, and creators behind London venues MOTH Club, The Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio.

