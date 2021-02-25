Festivals

Feat. Dream Wife, black midi, Tropical Fuck Storm and more.

Published: 11:43 am, February 25, 2021

Wide Awake festival has announced it’ll take place this September.

The event - which was originally meant to debut last year, but was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions - will now take place on 3rd September 2021 at London’s Brockwell Park.

The line-up includes black midi, Daniel Avery, Tinariwen, Dream Wife (pictured), Boy Harsher, Dr. Rubinstein, A Certain Ratio, Crack Cloud, Erol Alkan, Lena Willikens, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Scalping, Songhoy Blues and Tropical Fuck Storm, with more names set to be announced.

Organiser Marcus Weedon comments: “We’re incredibly excited to finally be able to bring this very special show to London this September. It’s been a tough year for everyone, not least the festival and event industry, and we have been working very hard to ensure Wide Awake is brilliantly curated with the safety of everyone at the forefront. We cannot wait to open our gates and welcome both fans and artists in what is going to be an incredibly special event this year.”