White Lung will release their final album, 'Premonition', this December

It's preceded by two new singles - 'Date Night' and 'Tomorrow'.

Published: 3:19 pm, September 26, 2022

White Lung have announced their fifth and final album, 'Premonition'.

The full-length is set for release on 2nd December via Domino Recording Company, preceded by two new singles - 'Date Night' and 'Tomorrow'.

Frontwoman Mish Barber-Way says of 'Date Night': "I felt like that part of my life was expiring, so I was projecting those angry and scared feelings out onto the city of L.A. because it’s safe and comfortable to live in your anger instead of being self-reflective."

Of 'Tomorrow', she adds: "‘Tomorrow’ is the song I wrote when I found out I was pregnant. There was a very serious understanding that life would be different forever and I was relieved to welcome that change."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Hysteric

2. Date Night

3. Tomorrow

4. Under Glass

5. Mountain

6. If You’re Gone

7. Girl

8. Bird

9. One Day

10. Winter