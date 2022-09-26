White Lung will release their final album, 'Premonition', this December

White Lung have announced their fifth and final album, 'Premonition'.
The full-length is set for release on 2nd December via Domino Recording Company, preceded by two new singles - 'Date Night' and 'Tomorrow'.
Frontwoman Mish Barber-Way says of 'Date Night': "I felt like that part of my life was expiring, so I was projecting those angry and scared feelings out onto the city of L.A. because it’s safe and comfortable to live in your anger instead of being self-reflective."
Of 'Tomorrow', she adds: "‘Tomorrow’ is the song I wrote when I found out I was pregnant. There was a very serious understanding that life would be different forever and I was relieved to welcome that change."
The full tracklisting reads:
1. Hysteric
2. Date Night
3. Tomorrow
4. Under Glass
5. Mountain
6. If You’re Gone
7. Girl
8. Bird
9. One Day
10. Winter