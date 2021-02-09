Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Check out 'You Are All You Need' now.
Published: 10:18 am, February 09, 2021
While She Sleeps have shared a new teaser-track from their upcoming album.

'You Are All You Need' is the latest cut from 'Sleeps Society' - the follow-up to 2019's 'So What?' - out on 16th April 2021.

Guitarist Sean Long says: “We somehow managed to inject enough personal inspiration from each member for it to completely embody “the Sleeps sound” with ease. We are always trying to express a certain kind of emotion or internal insight and sometimes you really hit the nail on the head, expressing it how you imagined, and other times you miss it completely. 

"Well, this time we hit it dead on with no room for speculation. The song says it how it is and reminds us to stop looking outwards for approval & validation. The video is a colour explosion from start to finish and, with the current state of this dull bleak world, we think it's going to be the colour everyone needs to illuminate their spirits, even if it's only for three minutes.”

The album's full tracklisting has also been revealed, and includes guest spots from Biffy's Simon Neil on ‘NERVOUS’, and Deryck Whibley from Sum 41 on ‘NO DEFEAT FOR THE BRAVE’.

1. ENLIGHTENMENT (?)
2. YOU ARE ALL YOU NEED
3. SYSTEMATIC
4. NERVOUS (ft. Simon Neil)
5. PYAI
6. KNOW YOUR WORTH (SOMEBODY)
7. NO DEFEAT FOR THE BRAVE (ft. Deryck Whibley)
8. DIVISION STREET
9. SLEEPS SOCIETY
10. CALL OF THE VOID (ft. Sleeps Society)
11. DN3 3HT

