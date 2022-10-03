On the road

Published: 5:23 pm, October 03, 2022

While She Sleeps have booked a new show at London's Alexandra Palace.

They'll play the venue on 23rd September 2023, with tickets on sale from Friday 7th October at 10am.

"We’re gunna be a bunch of fucking punx in a palace haha," the band comment. "This show will be the embodiment of our entire life’s work. Prepare for the biggest Sleeps show imaginable. It’s time for us to take that leap & we’ve never been more ready. For us, headlining our first arena-sized venue is proof that if we can do this, YOU the people have the potential to do anything. We’re here to make our stamp on history, not wait around for permission."

While She Sleeps released a special expanded edition of their latest album, ‘SLEEPS SOCIETY’, via Search & Destroy / Spinefarm earlier this year.