Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Wonder Years, Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie and more.
Order a copy
October 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

While She Sleeps have booked a new show at London's Alexandra Palace

"We’re gunna be a bunch of fucking punx in a palace haha."
Published: 5:23 pm, October 03, 2022
While She Sleeps have booked a new show at London's Alexandra Palace

While She Sleeps have booked a new show at London's Alexandra Palace.

They'll play the venue on 23rd September 2023, with tickets on sale from Friday 7th October at 10am.

"We’re gunna be a bunch of fucking punx in a palace haha," the band comment. "This show will be the embodiment of our entire life’s work. Prepare for the biggest Sleeps show imaginable. It’s time for us to take that leap & we’ve never been more ready. For us, headlining our first arena-sized venue is proof that if we can do this, YOU the people have the potential to do anything. We’re here to make our stamp on history, not wait around for permission."

While She Sleeps released a special expanded edition of their latest album, ‘SLEEPS SOCIETY’, via Search & Destroy / Spinefarm earlier this year.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Future Teens: "I don't think we set out to write an album of mental health bangers"
Turnover have shared their new single, 'Tears of Change'
L.S. DUNES have announced a UK headline tour
Meet Me @ The Altar have shared a brand new track, ‘Say It (To My Face)’
VUKOVI are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'QUENCH'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing